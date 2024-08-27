'Won't Let Miya Muslims...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma On Rising Crimes In State

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday declared in the assembly that he would take a firm stand and prevent 'Miya' Muslims from "taking over" Assam.
His remarks were made during a discussion on adjournment motions raised by opposition parties concerning the state's law and order situation, following the recent rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.
Himanta Biswa Sarma On Muslim Population
Replying to the motion, Sarma said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.
When the opposition charged him of being partial, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"
"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.
Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House when Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.
MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.
The opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them.
Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia marched from inside the assembly building to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the compound, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the safety of women and condemning the targeting of a particular community for all crimes against women.
(With PTI inputs)