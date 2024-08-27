National

'Won't Let Miya Muslims...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma On Rising Crimes In State

Sarma's remarks were made during a discussion on adjournment motions raised by opposition parties concerning the state's law and order situation, following the recent rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
info_icon

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday declared in the assembly that he would take a firm stand and prevent 'Miya' Muslims from "taking over" Assam.

His remarks were made during a discussion on adjournment motions raised by opposition parties concerning the state's law and order situation, following the recent rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Himanta Biswa Sarma On Muslim Population

Replying to the motion, Sarma said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him of being partial, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | - PTI
Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

BY Outlook Web Desk

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House when Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

Assam rape accused dies by jumping into pond - PTI
Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody; Villagers Stop Burial

BY Outlook Web Desk

The opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia marched from inside the assembly building to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the compound, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the safety of women and condemning the targeting of a particular community for all crimes against women.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  3. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return
  2. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  3. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  5. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  2. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  3. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  4. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
  5. Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs