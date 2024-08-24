Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody

The main suspect in the rape of a minor girl reportedly escaped from police custody and jumped into a pond where he died on Saturday morning in Dhing, Nagaon district, Assam. The rape case had risen tension in the village on Friday.
Massive protests took place in Assam on Friday following the alleged gangrape of the 14-year-old girl. People from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.
Police said that the suspect was arrested on Friday and later was taken to the alleged 'crime scene' for a reenactment around 3:30 am.
"The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after nearly two hours," police added.
The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday evening.
She was left injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond, before being rescued by locals who informed police.
Police arrested one person and detained another while search was on to nab the third.
Director General of Police G P Singh had reviewed the progress of the investigations on Friday.