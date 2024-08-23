Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Found On Road; Massive Protest In State | Details

In Assam's Nagaon district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday. As per reports, police rescued the survivor in a semi-conscious state on a road in Dhing area of the district.
Assam Girl rape: About the incident
The incident took place in Dhing area when the girl was returning home from her tuition on Thursday evening. The minor was discovered in an unconscious state by the roadside.
It has been reported that the girl has been admitted to Dhing medical unit in Nagoan district of the state. Protesting against the incident, the Student Union has called a Bandh in the area today.
Police have detained two people for interrogation and a search is underway for others.
What did the CM say?
Strongly condemning the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma described it as a "crime against humanity”. Taking to X, CM Sarma posted, "The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE," Sharma wrote.
The chief minister has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, to visit the site of the crime and ensure swift and decisive action against those responsible.
Massive protest in Assam
Massive protests have been taking place in Assam following the alleged gangrape of the 14-year-old girl. People from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.
Shopkeepers downed the shutters of their business establishments and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.
Tension prevailed in the area as Director General of Police G P Singh rushed to Dhing.