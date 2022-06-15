Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Duplicate 'Surf Excel' Manufacturing Unit Busted In Greater Noida, 1 Held

The unit, located in the Site-5 area of Greater Noida, was busted by the Kasna police on Tuesday, they said. Over 10,000 sachets of 80-gm weight having the label of Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel brand.

Duplicate 'Surf Excel' Manufacturing Unit Busted In Greater Noida, 1 Held
Noida Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 1:14 pm

A factory manufacturing duplicate 'Surf Excel' detergent powder was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and one person was arrested in connection with the case, the police said on Wednesday. The unit, located in the Site-5 area of Greater Noida, was busted by the Kasna police on Tuesday, they said. Over 10,000 sachets of 80-gm weight having the label of Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel brand and more than 32,000 unprinted sachets of the same size, besides 50 kg of raw material and a similar amount of a chemical was seized from the spot, officials said.

"The illegal duplicate detergent-making unit was detected on Tuesday in the Site-5 area of Greater Noida and was busted by the local police station team along with officials representing Hindustan Unilever from Gurugram, Haryana,” a police spokesperson said. Wrapping papers, a bag closure machine, weighing scales and other equipment were also seized from the unit, the spokesperson said. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Loni area in Ghaziabad district, was also arrested from the spot, they said. An FIR has been lodged at the Kasna police station under the Copyright Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Probe 'Illegal' Appointments Of Primary Teachers In Bengal Schools

2 Chinese Nationals, Who Illegally Entered India, Arrested

AAP Government Is Supporting Illegal Rohingya Immigrants: Delhi BJP

Tags

National Fake Surf Excel Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida Factory Kasna Police Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel Brand Illegal Duplicate Detergent Copyright Act FIR Section 420 (cheating) Of The Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Creating Ripples Of Growth In The Fintech World Is Robert Towles’ INK Games

Creating Ripples Of Growth In The Fintech World Is Robert Towles’ INK Games

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges