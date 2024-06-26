County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket

England’s Ollie Robinson had a day to forget in the County Championship after registering an unwanted record to his name, bowling the second-costliest over in First-Class cricket history, giving away 43 runs. (More Cricket News)
The right-arm pacer has featured in 20 Tests for England, bowled a total of nine deliveries to complete the over.
At the County Ground in Hove, Robinson, representing Sussex against Lancashire, was hit for five sixes with three of them coming off no balls, as well as three fours by Louis Kimber where they were chasing a target of 446.
The costliest over in the history was recorded back in the 1989-90 season when former New Zealand off-spinner leaked a whopping 77 runs during a Shell Trophy game between Canterbury and Wellington at Lancaster Park in Christchurch.
Robinson joined the list as second, while London-born Alex Tudor, who gave away 38 runs, is third.
Top 3 most runs conceded of an over in history
Robert Vance - 77 runs - Wellington vs Canterbury (1989-90)
Olllie Robinson - 43 runs - Sussex vs Leicestershire (2024)
Alex Tudor - 38 runs - Surrey vs Lancashire (1998)