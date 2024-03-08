After giving India a run for their money initially, England are now at the receiving end of utter domination from the hosts. In the fifth Test in Dharamsala, it is the all-too-familiar template of Rohit Sharma's team relying on spin to prise out opposition wickets cheaply and then piling on the runs in home conditions. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

In the absence of senior pros like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the youngsters are coming to the party and making the best use of this opportunity to eke out a place in the core squad. In the midst of all this, the English are struggling and with the series already lost, are perhaps just waiting for the tour to be over and head back home or to their respective IPL franchises.