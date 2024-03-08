IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes Scalps His Counterpart Rohit Sharma On The Very First Delivery In Dharamsala - Watch

Just when it thought that India were running away with the Test match, in walked skipper Ben Stokes to change the complexion of the game. The all-rounder, who was rolling his arm post-lunch session, bowled a beautiful delivery to dismiss his counterpart Rohit Sharma (103). (IND Vs ENG Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Stokes bowled the delivery on a good length which angled in and seamed away off the pitch. Rohit was left hanging at the crease and could not do anything but watch as the ball castled his stumps.
Watch the magical delivery here:
Earlier, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin brought about England's downfall in the fifth Test. Kuldeep (5/72) and 100th Test man Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as the tourists were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings.
Rohit (102 batting) and Gill (101 batting) were holding fort at the time of the break. Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred, second in this series, with a single off 154 balls and Gill followed the suit, reaching his fourth Test hundred, in just 137 balls with a four as India marched to command.
Brief scores: England (1st innings): 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51) vs India At Lunch (1st Innings): 264/1 in 30 overs (Shubman Gill 101 batting, Rohit Sharma 102 batting)