IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Devdutt Padikkal Leads Counter-Attack Against England In Dharamsala

“Well, the captaincy of Ben Stokes so far he has been more aggressive, and I think that has been the (reason for their) downfall in the few Test matches,” Binny said to PTI Video.

“I think England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment. I think they started well in the morning, they looked as if they would put up a fighting score.So far, it has been India’s day. They have been batting well also so far and I think the Test series has been very one-sided after the first Test that England won. From then onwards, the Indian team has done well and it has dominated the series,” the 68-year-old, who has 27 Tests and 72 ODIs under his belt, said.