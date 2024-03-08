IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Devdutt Padikkal Leads Counter-Attack Against England In Dharamsala

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala. The opening day belonged to the hosts, which has put them in command of proceedings ahead of the second morning. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are at the crease, with the deficit 83 runs and nine wickets still intact. Can these two make the English bowlers toil and press home the advantage? Or will James Anderson or the young spin duo of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir do something special? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND vs ENG Test at the HPCA Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024 here. (Scorecard | Streaming)
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Post-Lunch Session
England have scalped two wickets, in the form of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma post-lunch to peg themselves back in the game. Ben Stokes produced a magical delivery to dismiss Rohit whereas James Anderson hit 699 Test wickets with a dismissal of Gill.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Lunch
India are well into the lead and dominating England like no other. The hosts are 46 runs ahead with nine wickets remaining and Shubman Gill (101) and Rohit Sharma (102) still at the crease. This is going to be a long, hard day for Ben Stokes and his young Lions.
IND - 264-1 (60 overs)
ENG - 218 (57.4 overs)
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: India Take The Lead
The hosts are into the lead against England in their first innings and with nine wickets still left in the bag, the visitors are in for a hectic day ahead unless their bowlers work some magic and bowl India out. With the conditions still favouring the batters, Ben Stokes' captaincy could be tested in Dharamsala.
IND - 225-1 (49 overs)
ENG - 218 (57.4 overs)
Elsewhere In New Zealand Vs Australia, 2nd Test Match
Australia got off to a brilliant start in the 2nd Test against the BlackCaps by bowling them out for a paltry 162. In reply, the visitors were 81/3 after 28 overs in their first innings. You can track the match and scorecard right here.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: 50 For Shubman Gill
Indian batter Shubman Gill brought up his half-century, a fourth fifty-plus score for hin in the series.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates
India started the day with a deficit of 83 runs but in half-an hour into the game, they are now 38 behind. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have 'bazballed' their way by giving England the taste of their own medicine. The tourists look weary already.
IND - 180-1 (38 overs)
ENG - 218 (57.4 overs)
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Action Resumes
Indian batters are at the crease as day 2 action resumes in Dharamsala as the hosts look to chalk down the 83 run deficit whereas England will eye wickets.
Pitch Report
"It will be a good batting pitch still and might see a little less carry than yesterday. It's a little bit warmer and the pitch really hasn't changed too much. Expect movement early on for the pacers, but not as much as we have seen on day 1," reckon Nick Knight and Sanjay Manjrekar.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates: Roger Binny Has His Say On England Batting
“Well, the captaincy of Ben Stokes so far he has been more aggressive, and I think that has been the (reason for their) downfall in the few Test matches,” Binny said to PTI Video.
“I think England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment. I think they started well in the morning, they looked as if they would put up a fighting score.So far, it has been India’s day. They have been batting well also so far and I think the Test series has been very one-sided after the first Test that England won. From then onwards, the Indian team has done well and it has dominated the series,” the 68-year-old, who has 27 Tests and 72 ODIs under his belt, said.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2, Live Updates
Welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the fifth Test match between India and England. With the hosts firmly in the driving seat, the English bowlers need to make the most of the early conditions to make inroads or else it could be curtains. For Rohit Sharma and co, their plan would be playing normal shots and negate the swinging deliveries. Which side will enjoy the majority of the advantage today? Let's wait and find out.