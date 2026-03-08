India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Bring Trophy On Field; Sign Of What's To Come?

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: As Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, two former T20 World Cup winning captains bring the trophy into the Narendra Modi Stadium, anticipation builds whether Suryakumar Yadav will be the third to join them

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni,
Former India international Rohit Sharma, left, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, center jointly hold the winner's trophy before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India clash with New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma bring the trophy in the field

  • Both Dhoni and Rohit and former title winning captains for Team India

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final take place, India challenge New Zealand in the epic summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). While India aim to win their first T20 title at their home, New Zealand gun for their maiden World Cup glory.

India are the defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup. They won the 2024 edition beating South Africa in the final, led by Rohit Sharma. It was their second title after a gap of 17 years since the first time they won it in 2007, under MS Dhoni. It was inaugural edition of the competition and India was crowned champions with a young team. Now they aim for their second consecutive and third title.

MS Dhoni has led India in six out of the ten T20 World Cups that took place. He took India to final twice in 2007 and 2014. First time they won but they second time they were outplayed by Sri Lanka. On rest of the occasions, India were either eliminated before the knockouts on lost in the semi-final. He has played a big role in shaping the legacy of Team India in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma led India twice in the T20 World Cup. First time was in 2022, when India suffered a brutal loss against England by 10 wickets in the semi-final. He tried to change the brand of cricket India played, but an evening of poor execution ended their dreams at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

The second time he led was in 2024, when India went all the way to lift the title. They were unbeaten in their entire run and defeated South Africa in the final in a nail-biting thriller Rohit Sharma played brilliantly in the competition, specially his innings against Australia in the Super 8 was a memorable moment.

Rohit Sharma-MS Dhoni Bring Trophy To Field In Ahmedabad

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, former champion captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were spotted bringing the T20 World Cup trophy in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With it, the battle between both sides gets opened.

If the morning shows the day, then it can be felt that just like the two former Indian captains, at the end of the day, the trophy will shine in the hands of current Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

