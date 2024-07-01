ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Ric Flair Strut After WC Win Goes Viral; WWE Icon Responds

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall Of Famer and Icon Ric Flair reacted to India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma after the latter was seen doing the iconic 'strut' at the trophy lifting ceremony at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. (More Cricket News)
The 37-year-old played a crucial role in India winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years and their first ICC trophy after 11 years. At the presentation, Rohit's strut attracted a lot of attention especially Flair's.
Rohit's strut saw Flair respond on social media. It is one of the most iconic pose in WWE history as well as sporting world. The ICC posted the video of the same on social media with Flair's theme song in the background.
"@rohitsharma45 Taking A Page Out Of My Playbook! WOOOOO!" said Flair on Instagram.
Speaking about Rohit, the opening batter hung up his boots from the T20I arena post the WC success. The India skipper said it was the best time for him to move away from the format and wanted to retire with the WC win.
"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye,)" said Rohit.
Along with Rohit, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirement from the T20Is.