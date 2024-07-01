ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli's WC Winning Instagram Post Becomes The Most Liked In India

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team have made the headlines again post their success at the T20 World Cup. After beating South Africa in a closely-fought affair in the final by seven runs, Kohli's post on Instagram of celebrating the victory has become the most liked post in India. (More Cricket News)
The previous record was held by B-town stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who had posted their wedding photo. On June 29, Kohli posted on Instagram to celebrate winning the T20 WC. Penning an emotional message, he also hung up his boots from the T20Is.
His post that features the Men In Blue celebrating the win and lifting the trophy has garnered over 19 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram in India.
Posting pictures from the trophy celebration, Kohli wrote, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind."
The post even saw international stars comment/like the post. Brazilian football Vinicius Jr posted 'fire emojis' whereas England football stars Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham 'liked' the post.
Kohli's post dethroned Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding post that had raked in over 16 million likes, while Virat’s post has over 18 million likes.
Despite Kohli's post raking in the likes on Instagram, it is still behind Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2022 winning post that garnered over 75.3 million likes.