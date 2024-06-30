Team India's Virat Kohli shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle after leading his side to a World Cup triumph and ending the Men In Blue's trophy drought after 11 years. (IND Vs SA Final Highlights | Full T20 WC Coverage)
India defeated South Africa by 7 runs to lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and Kohli's post garnered a lot of attention not just in India but also worldwide.
International football stars such England's Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice liked his post whereas Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr commented with a fire emoji.
Kohli, who announced his retirement from the T20 arena, played a vital knock of 76 runs as India posted a formidable 176. In reply, the Proteas fell short of 7 runs despite being favourites to win the title when Heinrich Klassen and David Miller were at the crease.
“Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind,” Kohli captioned the post.
Bellingham and Rice are at the Euros 2024 with England and are renowned footballers and sports stars. Moreover, Vinicius Jr, who also commented on Kohli's post, is an international icon and is currently at the Copa America 2024 with Brazil national football team.
For these stars to like and comment on Kohli's post shows the star batter's value and identity in the world of sports and the World Cup triumph was a fitting final for Kohli who hung up his T20I boots.