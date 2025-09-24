OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

As India face Bangladesh in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours, the Men in Blue reflect on their thrilling ICC T20 World Cup 2007 victory over Pakistan

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final
The Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against Pakistan. | Photo: X/IrfanPathan
Summary
  • India face Bangladesh in T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours today

  • Recalling India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 win against Pakistan

  • Gautam Gambhir scored 75 runs in the 2007 final

  • Pakistan narrowly lost to India by five runs in 2007

India are in action in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours against Bangladesh today, looking to seal their place in the final. The Men in Blue, in sublime form in the tournament, will look back on their performance on this day back in 2007, when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup final.

On September 24, 2007, India edged Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg, claiming the T20 World Cup. India posted 157 for 5 in the final. Gautam Gambhir's composed 75 from 54 balls anchored their innings after Yusuf Pathan's brisk 15 on debut.

Despite middle-order stutters, where Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni contributed only 20 runs between them, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 30 off 16 balls provided a late surge. Umar Gul took 3 for 28 for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Close Shave In World Cup Final

Pakistan's chase veered between collapse and resurgence. RP Singh struck early, dismissing Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal. Irfan Pathan’s spell of 3 for 16 broke Pakistan's middle order. Misbah-ul-Haq's 43 off 38 runs revived Pakistan from 77 for 6, with Yasir Arafat and Sohail Tanvir adding quick runs.

Misbah threatened to run away with the win, hitting three sixes in one over. However, with six runs needed off four balls, the Pakistani batter attempted a scoop shot, which found Sreesanth's hands, securing India's nervy five-run victory.

Potential India Vs Pakistan In Final

In yesterday's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match, Pakistan delivered a tightly controlled bowling performance to defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets. Sri Lanka were restricted to 133 for 8, with Abrar Ahmed's spell of 4-0-8-1 recorded as the most economical four-over effort by a spinner in Asia Cup T20 history.

If India perform well against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match, and Pakistan continue their surge in form against the Bengal Tigers tomorrow, there's a chance for a compelling India vs Pakistan match in the final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

