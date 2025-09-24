India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Favored, But BAN Eye Major Upset

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025, Super Four: Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya celebrating SonyLIV
India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup Super 4 Match: IND and BAN are set to take place today, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are vying for a spot in the final, making this encounter crucial. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters the match with confidence after a six-wicket victory over Pakistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on their momentum following a win against Sri Lanka. The pitch at Dubai is expected to favor spin bowling, adding an extra layer of excitement to this high-stakes game.
