India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

India and Bangladesh lock horns again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at Dubai, with Suryakumar Yadav’s men aiming to extend dominance and Litton Das’ side eyeing for the same

India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • India leads head-to-head with 16 wins from 17 T20Is vs Bangladesh

  • Google predictor gives India a chance of victory

  • Their last meeting saw India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs

India and Bangladesh will meet at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, in a crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025. This is the first time they will be clashing against each other.

Both teams have won their Super Four openers. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets while Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets. Both teams will look to secure another win in the Super Four and secure their place in the final.

India Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record

India holds a commanding edge in T20 head-to-head meetings with Bangladesh. Since 2009, the two sides have faced off 17 times with India winning 16 of those matches.

Bangladesh has managed only one win over India during this period. Their last T20I meeting before the Asia Cup happened last year in Hyderbad, where India won by a huge margin of 133 runs.

After the Bangladesh match, India will stay back in Dubai for their other Super Four match against Sri Lanka, on Friday. Bangladesh will also stay back in Dubai for the clash against Pakistan.

India Vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Forecasts from Google’s win predictor favor India strongly with a chance of victory, reflecting their dominance over Bangladesh in recent years. India’s depth in batting and bowling, along with their recent form, make them the favorites to maintain superiority in this high-pressure Super Four game. However, Bangladesh will be eager to respond and make the contest fiercely competitive.

The India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India Vs Pakistan Squads

India Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakarvarthy

Bangladesh Squad:

Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

