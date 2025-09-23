India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

India face Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2025 on 24 September in Dubai (8 pm IST)
IND vs BAN Preview: India’s key batters will tackle Bangladesh’s spin attack
India take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, 24 September, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match gets underway at 8 pm IST. Get India vs Bangladesh live streaming info right here.
Bangladesh will look to challenge India with a spin-heavy attack led by Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan.
India defeated Pakistan in their first Super Four match, remaining unbeaten and sending a strong message to the rest of the tournament.
In the match against PAK Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stole the show in that clash, putting together the tournament’s first 100-plus partnership. Abhishek hit first ball six to Shaheen Afridi, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot and setting the tone for India’s dominant innings.
This IND vs BAN Preview highlights that India’s key batters, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma, will be central to countering Bangladesh’s spin threat.
Their ability to handle spin could well decide the contest, while Bangladesh will look to exploit any middle-over vulnerabilities. With form and confidence on their side, India are set to carry forward their strong momentum and aim for another convincing win.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I Head-To-Head
India remain the clear favorites heading into this clash. Bangladesh have managed just one win in 17 T20 encounters against India, and their batting lineup lacks the firepower to challenge a confident Indian side.
Their best chance lies in bowling first, restricting India to around 150-160, and relying on Mustafizur Rahman at the death along with spinners Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan to slow the scoring in the middle overs. The gap in batting quality suggests India are well-positioned to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at Dubai International Stadium at 8:00PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.