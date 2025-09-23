India face Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2025 on 24 September at Dubai (8 pm IST)
India beat Pakistan in their first Super Four match
Bangladesh will rely on spin and Mustafizur Rahman; India’s middle order must handle spin
India face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, 24 September, at the Dubai International Stadium. Match starts at 8 pm IST, with Bangladesh set to test India with a quality spin attack.
Earlier, India overpowered Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four encounter, remaining unbeaten and sending a strong statement to the rest of the tournament. The match saw the Indian batting unit firing on all cylinders, leaving Pakistan struggling to keep up with the scoring rate.
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stole the show in that clash, putting together the tournament’s first 100-plus partnership. Abhishek hit first ball six to Shaheen Afridi, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot and setting the tone for India’s dominant innings.
On paper, India remain heavy favorites. Bangladesh have won just once in 17 T20 meetings against India, and their batting lineup lacks the firepower to challenge a team brimming with confidence.
India’s key batters, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman, have been in top form, and their ability to handle spin will likely be the deciding factor against Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan.
A key concern for India is Tilak Varma’s recent struggles against spin. His strike rate has dropped this year, and with him and Sanju Samson slated to bat at Nos. 4 and 5, the middle order will need to handle Bangladesh’s spinners smartly to prevent a potential mini-collapse.
Bangladesh’s best hope lies in bowling first and keeping India under 150-160, using Mustafizur Rahman at the death and their spin duo to choke the middle overs. However, the gulf in batting quality suggests India are still in a commanding position to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
India: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain, wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.