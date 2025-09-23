India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India aim to continue their winning run after a dominant win over Pakistan, while Bangladesh look to test India’s middle order with spin and Mustafizur Rahman

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2025 on 24 September at Dubai (8 pm IST)

  • India beat Pakistan in their first Super Four match

  • Bangladesh will rely on spin and Mustafizur Rahman; India’s middle order must handle spin

India face Bangladesh in a high-stakes Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, 24 September, at the Dubai International Stadium. Match starts at 8 pm IST, with Bangladesh set to test India with a quality spin attack.

Earlier, India overpowered Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four encounter, remaining unbeaten and sending a strong statement to the rest of the tournament. The match saw the Indian batting unit firing on all cylinders, leaving Pakistan struggling to keep up with the scoring rate.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill stole the show in that clash, putting together the tournament’s first 100-plus partnership. Abhishek hit first ball six to Shaheen Afridi, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot and setting the tone for India’s dominant innings.

On paper, India remain heavy favorites. Bangladesh have won just once in 17 T20 meetings against India, and their batting lineup lacks the firepower to challenge a team brimming with confidence.

India’s key batters, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman, have been in top form, and their ability to handle spin will likely be the deciding factor against Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan.

Related Content
Related Content

A key concern for India is Tilak Varma’s recent struggles against spin. His strike rate has dropped this year, and with him and Sanju Samson slated to bat at Nos. 4 and 5, the middle order will need to handle Bangladesh’s spinners smartly to prevent a potential mini-collapse.

Bangladesh’s best hope lies in bowling first and keeping India under 150-160, using Mustafizur Rahman at the death and their spin duo to choke the middle overs. However, the gulf in batting quality suggests India are still in a commanding position to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

India: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain, wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

  5. Amit Shah: Two Top Naxal Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra Border Encounter

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures