India Vs Bangladesh Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Numbers

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Get T20I head-to-head, highest totals, most runs and wickets, and more – stats preview for the IND vs BAN match on Wednesday, 24 September, at Dubai International Stadium

  • India vs Bangladesh clash at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I for both sides

  • Get all the stats ahead of the match, including head-to-head records, highest totals, and top individual performances

  • In the previous 17 T20I meetings, India have won 16 times to Bangldesh's 1

India will take on Bangladesh in a pivotal Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday (September 24).

In their most recent outings, both teams emerged victorious: India beat Pakistan by six wickets, while the Bangla Tigers defeated the Island Nation by four runs.

Following their wins in their respective Super Four openers. A win in this would make sure that the winner will get a place in the final. This India vs Bangladesh preview highlights shows why this clash holds an important verdict for both sides.

As both the teams prepare to face off in a highly anticipated T20I cricket match, here's a look at all the numbers that matter:

India Vs Bangladesh T20I Head-to-Head Record

In the previous 17 T20I meetings, India have won 16 times to Bangldesh's 1. The head-to-head record reflects a competitive rivalry.

India have been unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Bangladesh, which shows how dominant the Indian side have been against the Bangla Tigers. They last met in October 2024, where the Indian side were emerged victorious by a huge margin of 133 runs.

India Vs Bangladesh T20I Highest Team Totals

India's highest T20I total against Bangladesh is 297 for 6, powered by a magnificent 111-run knock by Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya's 18-ball 47.

Bangladesh's best effort came earlier, during a T20I series in 2018. After a dodgy start, they posted 166/8 thanks to a 77-run knock from Sabbir Rahman.

- India: 297/6 (Hyderabad, 2024)

- Bangladesh: 166/8 (Colombo, 2018)

India Vs Bangladesh T20I Highest Run Scorers

In T20Is between India and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma stands as the highest run scorer for India with 477 runs in 13 matches at an average of 36.69, including five half-centuries and a top score of 89. Shikhar Dhawan follows with 277 runs in 10 innings, averaging 27.70 with two fifties, while Virat Kohli is close behind with 230 runs from just 6 innings at a remarkable average of 76.66 and two fifties as well. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah tops the list with 248 runs in 15 innings at 20.66, closely followed by Sabbir Rahman who scored 236 in six appearances at an average of 47.20, and Litton Das with 230 runs in 11 matches at 20.90.

India Vs Bangladesh T20I Highest Wicket Takers

When it comes to wickets, Washington Sundar leads the highest wicket-takers in India vs Bangladesh T20Is, claiming 10 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.40 and a best of 3 for 22. Among other Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh have each been effective with nine wickets apiece, with Chahal averaging 17.00 and Arshdeep boasting a superb average of 13.11.

For Bangladesh, Al-Amin Hossain has the best tally with eight wickets in seven matches, while Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan have taken eight and seven wickets respectively in this fixture.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
