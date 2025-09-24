India Vs Bangladesh Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Numbers

In T20Is between India and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma stands as the highest run scorer for India with 477 runs in 13 matches at an average of 36.69, including five half-centuries and a top score of 89. Shikhar Dhawan follows with 277 runs in 10 innings, averaging 27.70 with two fifties, while Virat Kohli is close behind with 230 runs from just 6 innings at a remarkable average of 76.66 and two fifties as well. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah tops the list with 248 runs in 15 innings at 20.66, closely followed by Sabbir Rahman who scored 236 in six appearances at an average of 47.20, and Litton Das with 230 runs in 11 matches at 20.90.