US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

The U.S. is set to deport 120 Iranian nationals detained for illegal entry, with up to 400 expected to be returned under a broader arrangement.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Washington initiated the process without prior consultation; the first group will transit through Qatar en route to Tehran.
The move comes amid Trump’s hardline immigration agenda and uncertain U.S.-Iran relations, raising questions on whether it signals pragmatism or a shift in diplomacy.
The United States is preparing to deport 120 Iranian nationals detained for illegal entry, according to reports from Iranian state media. This marks the initial phase of a broader agreement that could see up to 400 Iranians returned to their home country, amid President Donald Trump's aggressive push to overhaul US immigration enforcement.
The deportations stem from months of behind-the-scenes negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations. Iranian Foreign Ministry official Hossein Noushabadi announced the development on state television, emphasizing that the U.S. initiated the process unilaterally without prior consultation with Iranian authorities. The first group is slated to arrive in Iran within one or two days, following a stopover in Qatar, though Qatari officials have yet to confirm their involvement.
Most of the individuals involved crossed into the US illegally via the southern border from Mexico, while others were flagged for immigration violations despite holding valid residency permits. U.S. officials, speaking anonymously to CBS News, confirmed that a flight carrying fewer than 200 deportees—primarily Iranians—is scheduled to depart Monday evening, aligning with the timeline provided by Iranian sources.
This agreement comes as Trump ramps up his administration's immigration crackdown, fulfilling campaign promises to launch the largest deportation operation in American history. Since reclaiming the White House earlier this year, the president has prioritized expelling undocumented migrants, including targeted deals with Central American countries like Panama and Costa Rica to facilitate returns. The Iranian deportations represent an unusual extension of this policy to a Middle Eastern nation, highlighting shifting dynamics in U.S. foreign policy.