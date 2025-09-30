US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

The deportations stem from months of behind-the-scenes negotiations between Washington and Tehran, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations. Iranian Foreign Ministry official Hossein Noushabadi announced the development on state television, emphasizing that the U.S. initiated the process unilaterally without prior consultation with Iranian authorities. The first group is slated to arrive in Iran within one or two days, following a stopover in Qatar, though Qatari officials have yet to confirm their involvement.