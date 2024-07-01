Dissent Echoes Within The Shiromani Akali Dal

“Some people in the BJP and also the central government, are trying to break the SAD. There is a group within the Akali Dal that has been active for quite some time now. They have found an opportunity to raise the leadership issue. They want to do the same as they did in Maharashtra. The SAD is fully united and they (opponents of Sukhbir Badal) are going to fail badly. Out of 117 leaders, only five are against Sukhbir Badal, while 122 are standing with the party,” she said.