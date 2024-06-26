Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down

Shiromani Akali Dal in Lok Sabha Election

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, SAD managed to ensure victory in just one seat (Bathinda) out of the 13 seats in Punjab. The seat was retained by Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat. In a major setback to the party, its candidates lost security deposits on 10 seats, as the party got only secured 13.42% of the vote share, against 27.45% in 2019.