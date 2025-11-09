Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Antoine Griezmann Brace Secures Diego Simeone's Side 3-1 Win

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to score twice, guiding Diego Simeone's side to a 3-1 victory over Levante in La Liga, securing all three points and boosting team morale

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Griezmann Brace Secures Diego Simeones Side 3-1 Win
Griezmann scored twice against Levante
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to score two decisive goals for Diego Simeone's side

  • Levante briefly equalised before Atletico regained control to secure the win

  • The victory keeps Simeone's team firmly in contention for a top-four La Liga finish

Antoine Griezmann climbed off the bench to score twice and seal Atletico Madrid's 3-1 victory over Levante.

The France international, who was introduced in the 61st minute, played a starring role as Diego Simeone's side moved level on points with second-place Barcelona in LaLiga.

Atletico took the lead in the 12th minute, when Pablo Barrios' cross was turned into his own net by Adrian de la Fuente.

Yet, the visitors were back on level terms just nine minutes later, as Jon Olasagasti's corner was headed in by Manu Sanchez.

However, Griezmann took centre stage after the break. With his first touch of the ball, 28 seconds after his introduction, he was perfectly placed to tuck home Marcos Llorente's square pass.

The attacking midfielder then sealed the victory 10 minutes from time, finishing from close range after Julian Alvarez was initially denied to put the game beyond Levante, who saw a late Carlos Alvarez goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Data Debrief: Super sub Griezmann makes immediate impact

Related Content
Related Content

Griezmann wasted no time at all in making his mark from the bench. It was the fastest goal scored by a substitute in LaLiga since Borja Mayoral found the net 26 seconds after his introduction for Getafe against Girona in February.

Atletico have found the net in each of their opening 12 matches of a LaLiga season for the first time since 1982-83 under Luis Aragones.

Meanwhile, Levante's defensive struggles continued. They have now conceded 15 second-half goals in this LaLiga season, more than any other side.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site