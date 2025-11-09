Atletico Madrid 3-1 Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Antoine Griezmann Brace Secures Diego Simeone's Side 3-1 Win

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to score two decisive goals for Diego Simeone's side
Levante briefly equalised before Atletico regained control to secure the win
The victory keeps Simeone's team firmly in contention for a top-four La Liga finish
Antoine Griezmann climbed off the bench to score twice and seal Atletico Madrid's 3-1 victory over Levante.
The France international, who was introduced in the 61st minute, played a starring role as Diego Simeone's side moved level on points with second-place Barcelona in LaLiga.
Atletico took the lead in the 12th minute, when Pablo Barrios' cross was turned into his own net by Adrian de la Fuente.
Yet, the visitors were back on level terms just nine minutes later, as Jon Olasagasti's corner was headed in by Manu Sanchez.
However, Griezmann took centre stage after the break. With his first touch of the ball, 28 seconds after his introduction, he was perfectly placed to tuck home Marcos Llorente's square pass.
The attacking midfielder then sealed the victory 10 minutes from time, finishing from close range after Julian Alvarez was initially denied to put the game beyond Levante, who saw a late Carlos Alvarez goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
Data Debrief: Super sub Griezmann makes immediate impact
Griezmann wasted no time at all in making his mark from the bench. It was the fastest goal scored by a substitute in LaLiga since Borja Mayoral found the net 26 seconds after his introduction for Getafe against Girona in February.
Atletico have found the net in each of their opening 12 matches of a LaLiga season for the first time since 1982-83 under Luis Aragones.
Meanwhile, Levante's defensive struggles continued. They have now conceded 15 second-half goals in this LaLiga season, more than any other side.