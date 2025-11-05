Atletico Madrid 3-1 Union SG, UEFA Champions League: Alvarez, Gallagher On Target As Rojiblancos Seal Win

Atletico Madrid beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 in UEFA Champions League
Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, and Marcos Llorente score for Atletico
Ross Sykes pulled one back for the visitors
Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways in the Champions League following a 3-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise.
Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente were on target for Diego Simeone's side at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Atletico broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Giuliano Simeone cut inside from the right flank and fed Alvarez, who drove a half-volley through the legs of goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.
Antoine Griezmann thought he had doubled the lead from close range just before half-time, but was denied by the offside flag following a VAR review.
However, the second goal did arrive in the 72nd minute, as Gallagher fired into the roof of the net through a crowded penalty area.
The visitors pulled one back with 10 minutes of normal time remaining when Ross Sykes climbed to head home Sofiane Boufal's cross.
Louis Patris then squandered a great opportunity to equalise in stoppage time as he headed straight at Jan Oblak.
And Atletico put the contest to bed shortly afterwards, with Llorente smashing home on the rebound after Scherpen initially denied Thiago Almada.
Data Debrief: More home comforts for Atletico and Alvarez
Atletico are now unbeaten in each of their last 17 Champions League home games against sides from a nation outside Europe's big five leagues.
Alvarez has been directly involved in 16 goals in 11 home appearances in the competition (11 goals, five assists), and 12 in his last 11 appearances overall (nine goals, three assists).
Griezmann may have seen a goal disallowed, but he did surpass Patrice Evra to become the Frenchman with the third-most Champions League appearances outright (109).
Though Union were beaten, Sykes became the third Englishman to score on his first Champions League start while playing for a non-British side, after Marcus Edwards and Jamie Gittens.