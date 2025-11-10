Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Polling On Dec 9 & 11, Counting Dec 13

Nominations close on Nov 21 as 23,576 wards across 1,199 local bodies go to polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala local body elections 2025, Kerala elections schedule
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar poses for a photograph with all BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala local body elections 2025 to be held in two phases on December 9 and 11.

  • Counting of votes will take place on December 13 across multiple centres.

  • Nominations can be filed until November 21, with 23,576 wards up for election.

The 2025 local body elections in Kerala will be conducted in two phases, on December 9 and December 11, with vote counting scheduled for December 13, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan announced in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (November 10, 2025), according to The Hindu.

Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam will take place on December 9, while Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode will vote on December 11, The Hindu reported. Votes will be counted from 8 a.m. at multiple counting centres across the state.

Nominations for candidates can be submitted until November 21, with scrutiny of papers on November 22. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is November 24.

“With the announcement of the schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force in the State. The code will be strictly enforced,” Mr. Shajahan said. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a mock poll is scheduled one hour before the start of voting.

Elections will be held for 1,199 of Kerala’s 1,200 local bodies. Following a delimitation exercise, the total number of wards across these local bodies has increased to 23,612, with the 2025 polls covering 23,576 wards. The 36 wards of Mattannur municipality in Kannur will not vote until September 2027, The Hindu reported.

Related Content
Related Content

The elections will cover 17,337 wards in grama panchayats, 2,267 in block panchayats, 346 in district panchayats, 3,205 in municipalities, and 421 in corporations. There are 33,746 polling stations: 28,127 in panchayats, 3,604 in municipalities, and 2,015 in corporations. Voter allocation per station has been fixed at 1,200 in panchayats and 1,500 in municipalities and corporations.

First-level checks have been completed on 1,37,922 ballot units and 50,693 control units, Mr. Shajahan said.

The last Kerala local body elections, held in December 2020 in three phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) gain an edge over the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), The Hindu reported.

Kerala has over 2.84 crore voters. The Election Commission had allowed additional enrolment on November 4 and 5, with the supplementary voter list to be published on November 14. The 2025 local body elections coincide with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ roll ahead of the 2026 State Assembly elections. The Kerala government and major political parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, had opposed the SIR, citing “the confusion and inconvenience” with respect to local body poll arrangements.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site