PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Poll-Bound Kerala

PM Modi led a roadshow from Thampanoor overbridge to Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Thousands of BJP workers and supporters welcomed him with flowers, flags and cultural performances.
Modi is set to launch projects, flag off trains and address around 25,000 party workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in the capital city of poll-bound Kerala.
Modi waved to the thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road, including party activists and fans brandishing BJP flags and wearing saffron-coloured caps, as he stood on the footboard of his car.
The PM was showered with flowers as they greeted him.
'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala) posters were also carried by party employees and supporters.
Along the PM's road show route, people dressed in vibrant costumes performed regional dance styles to the beat of drums.
BJP flags and boards carrying Modi's image were set up along the entire route that the PM's road show took.