PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Poll-Bound Kerala

PM waves to crowds ahead of project launches and public address

Outlook News Desk
  • PM Modi led a roadshow from Thampanoor overbridge to Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Thousands of BJP workers and supporters welcomed him with flowers, flags and cultural performances.

  • Modi is set to launch projects, flag off trains and address around 25,000 party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in the capital city of poll-bound Kerala.

From the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan, the PM will introduce a number of projects and officially open new trains during the road show.

He will next speak to the approximately 25,000 workers who are anticipated to be present to welcome him.

Modi waved to the thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road, including party activists and fans brandishing BJP flags and wearing saffron-coloured caps, as he stood on the footboard of his car.

The PM was showered with flowers as they greeted him.

'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala) posters were also carried by party employees and supporters.

Along the PM's road show route, people dressed in vibrant costumes performed regional dance styles to the beat of drums.

BJP flags and boards carrying Modi's image were set up along the entire route that the PM's road show took.

