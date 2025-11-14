Left Parties Lead In 9 Bihar Assembly Seats As Counting Continues

Left parties are leading in nine Bihar assembly constituencies.
CPI(ML) Liberation ahead in seven seats, CPI(M) in two.
NDA leads over 190 seats while INDIA bloc is ahead in 49.
Left parties were leading in nine assembly constituencies in Bihar as counting continued on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.
Reported PTI, the CPI(ML) Liberation was ahead in seven seats, while the CPI(M) led in two constituencies.
CPI(ML) Liberation candidates were in the lead in Daraunda, Paliganj, Arrah, Dumraon, Karakat, Arwal and Ghosi. The CPI(M) was ahead in Hayaghat and Bibhutipur, PTI reported.
Vote counting in all 243 assembly constituencies was still underway, with the NDA leading in over 190 seats and the INDIA bloc, which includes the two Left parties, ahead in 49 seats, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)