Ex-Footballer Mehtab Hossain, Who Represented India, Summoned For SIR Hearing

Hossain is the latest sportsperson to be called for an SIR hearing after pacer Mohammed Shami and former India cricketer and Bengal Ranji captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mehtab Hossain
Mehtab Hossain
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hossain holds the distinction of captaining both Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

  • According to sources, the notice was issued following discrepancies found in documents related to his mother.

  • Hossain suggested that the authorities should consider alternative mechanisms

Former footballer Mehtab Hossain, who represented India in several matches, was summoned for a hearing during the ongoing Special Investigation Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a poll panel official said on Thursday.

The midfielder who holds the distinction of captaining both Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, questioned the need for sportspersons who have represented the country to prove their citizenship.

Hossain, who has received a notice to appear for a hearing on February 1 at a school in Mallikpur in South 24 Parganas district, said he was upset by the summons.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen - null
'Nobel' Intentions: Election Officials Collect Documents From Amartya Sen's Ancestral Home For SIR

BY PTI

Although he currently resides in New Town near here, Mallikpur is his native place, and he remains a registered voter there.

According to sources, the notice was issued following discrepancies found in documents related to his mother.

File photo of India seamer Mohammed Shami. - X/BCCI
Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Expressing his displeasure, Hossain said, "I have played so many matches wearing the national jersey and given my sweat and blood for the country. Even after that, do I have to stand in a queue to prove that I am an Indian citizen? Did our contribution mean nothing?" He also raised concerns about the manner in which the process is being carried out.

Related Content
Related Content

"Leaving aside my case, there are elderly and seriously ill people who are being made to stand in queues. Some are coming in wheelchairs. They are being forced to go through immense hardship just to prove their citizenship," he said.

Hossain suggested that the authorities should consider alternative mechanisms.

The former midfielder is currently serving as coach of Sundarban Auto FC, which is preparing for a semifinal match in the Bengal Super League.

Hossain is the latest sportsperson to be called for an SIR hearing after pacer Mohammed Shami and former India cricketer and Bengal Ranji captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus