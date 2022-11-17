Friday, Nov 18, 2022
SP Leader Azam Khan’s Name Deleted From Rampur’s Electoral Roll On Complaint By BJP Candidate

Rampur Electoral Registration officer cited relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to strike off Azam Khan's name from the voter list. Khan, who was Rampur MLA, was disqualified following his conviction last month in a hate speech case.

Azam Khan
Azam Khan PTI

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:51 pm

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's name has been removed from the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, officials said on Thursday, weeks after he was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case.

The decision means the senior SP leader will not be able to vote in the December 5 by-election in his traditional seat of Rampur Sadar (urban). 

Name deleted in accordance with RPA

The decision to remove his name from the list was taken by the Rampur Electoral Registration officer (ERO) on a complaint by BJP bypoll candidate Akash Saxena, who cited various provisions of law to seek the deletion of his name.

In its decision, the ERO said, "Along with the application submitted by the applicant (Saxena), copies of the judgment/order of the court and after considering the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the name of Mohammad Azam Khan is suitable for striking off. 

"Accordingly, the name of Khan should be immediately deleted from the serial number-333 of Vidhan sabha 37-Rampur," it said. 

About Azam Khan Hate Speech case

Khan, who was Rampur MLA, was disqualified following his conviction last month in the hate speech case. A case was filed against him at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducting to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

(With inputs from PTI)

