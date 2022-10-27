Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Convicted Of 'Provocative' Speech Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The special MP?MLA court of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh has convicted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan of a 'provocative' speech made against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced at 4 pm today.

The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM, under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Akash Saxena, a BJP MLA who contested against Khan in a recent election in 2022 said that he had raised concerns that Khan was trying to incite violence between two communities. On his request, the returning officer checked old footage and found Khan guilty of hate speech, reports Times of India.

Khan's conviction comes a week after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and the states to a plea seeking directions for taking appropriate steps to stop hate speeches against the Muslim community.

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the apex court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on hate speeches, promptly registering criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" will invite the court's contempt.