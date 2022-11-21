Monday, Nov 21, 2022
National

Azam Khan's Close Aide Fasahat Ali Khan 'Shanu' Joins BJP

The Samajwadi Party's media in-charge and close aide Fasahat Ali Khan joined the BJP in Rampur on Monday ahead of the December 5 assembly by-election.

PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 9:09 pm

As political activities intensify in Rampur ahead of the December 5 assembly bypoll, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's close aide and the party's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan on Monday joined the BJP in Rampur.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters later, Khan said he joined the saffron party as he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He claimed that the "lotus" (the BJP's election symbol) will bloom in Rampur in the upcoming urban local bodies polls.

Accusing the SP, BSP, and the Congress of duping Muslims, Fasahat Ali Khan 'Shanu' said, "During elections, these parties treat Muslims the same way as a bay leaf is used in cooking biryani. After the biryani is cooked, the bay leaf is thrown away."

Chaudhary welcomed Khan into the BJP family.

Earlier in April, Khan had accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring Azam Khan and the Muslim community, sparking speculation over a rift in the opposition party.

Khan had then said that Yadav met Azam Khan only once in prison and the party made no attempt to secure his release in two-and-a-half years.

He had also alleged that despite Muslims overwhelmingly voting for Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister never uttered a word for the community.

