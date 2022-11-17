Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Rampur By-election: For First Time In 45 Years, No One From Azam Khan's Family In The Race

From 1977-2022, Khan contested a total of 12 elections and won ten times and lost once. His wife, Fatma contested the bypoll in 2019 and won from the Rampur seat. 

Azam Khan
Azam Khan PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:59 am

For the first time since 1977, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan or any of his family members will not be contesting from the Rampur Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming by-poll on December 5. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Khan over his conviction in a hate speech case.

Instead, the SP gave a ticket to his loyalist Asim Raza after deciding to not file Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatma or his daughter-in-law.

 

Earlier the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to not issue till November 10 the notification for the assembly bypoll in Rampur Sadar until a special sessions court decided the appeal of Azam Khan seeking a stay on his conviction so that he survives disqualification as a lawmaker.

However, days later the Rampur court dismissed Khan's plea seeking a stay on his conviction for delivering "hate speech", thus paving the way for the EC to formally issue the notification for a bypoll in the Rampur assembly seat.

The special MP/MLA court of Rampur in October, early this year, convicted the SP leader of a 'provocative' speech made against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 and sentenced Khan along with three others accused of SP to jail term for three years. However, later he was granted bail. 

Following the conviction, Khan was disqualified from the UP Assembly. 


 

