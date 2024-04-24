DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma Bears The Brunt Of Brutal Rishabh Pant Hitting, Creates Unwanted Record - Videos

Rishabh Pant hit four fours and eight sixes to help the Delhi Capitals post an above-par total of 224/4 against visiting Gujarat Titans in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Wednesday. And veteran pacer Mohit Sharma bore the brunt of Pant's brutal hitting. Check telecast and live streaming details for the DC Vs GT cricket match HERE. (More Cricket News)
Asked to bat first at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals were rocked by Sandeep Warrier, who became the second bowler this season to take three wickets inside the powerplay. But Delhi recovered from 44/3 in 5.4 overs to post a 220-plus total.
Advertisement
And it featured a collective effort from three batters, the promoted Axar Patel who scored 66 off 43 at three and four down Tristan Stubbs (26 not out off 7) and the skipper himself.
Pant, measuring the conditions, started his innings slow. In 10 balls, he managed only 12 runs. In the next 10 balls, he added 19 more, and his score read 47 off 30. But when the DC innings ended, he was unbeaten on 88 off 43, thanks to final over mayhem.
It started with a couple, to deep cover. A wide, then the carnage ensued. Pant lofted one over long on for a six, and found the gap to pierce the on-field for a four next. And finished with a flourish, three sixes -- hooked over deep square leg, flicked over long on, and swept over deep square leg.
Advertisement
Tristan Stubbs, who himself had hit three fours and two sixes in seven balls, stood witness to one of the most devastating finishes this season. Pant and Stubbs's stand was worth 67 off 18, and undefeated.
For Mohit, an unwanted entered his career log. His figures of 0/73 in four overs are the most expensive in the history of the Indian Premier League. The previous worst were 0/73 by Basil Thampi, in a SRH vs RCB match at Bengaluru in 2018. No other bowler has bled more than 70 runs in an IPL match.