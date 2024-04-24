DC Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns Against Gujarat Titans; Toss, Playing XIs Soon

SRH put up a record breaking 125 runs during the batting PP in the last game at this venue, but that was on pitch number 4, we've moved across to pitch number 5 for today's game. 63m and 62m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. The pitch in the last game was completely different to what's been the case here. The grass seems to be patchy, there has been dry grass and it has been rolled, but there are some bare areas as well. It could be two paced with the spinners getting a bit of help in the first innings, but this pitch looks very good, very well rolled and should play nicely - Deep Dasgupta and Nathalie Germanos reckon on-air.