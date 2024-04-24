DC Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns Against Gujarat Titans; Toss, Playing XIs Soon

DC Vs GT Stats, Pitch Report
SRH put up a record breaking 125 runs during the batting PP in the last game at this venue, but that was on pitch number 4, we've moved across to pitch number 5 for today's game. 63m and 62m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. The pitch in the last game was completely different to what's been the case here. The grass seems to be patchy, there has been dry grass and it has been rolled, but there are some bare areas as well. It could be two paced with the spinners getting a bit of help in the first innings, but this pitch looks very good, very well rolled and should play nicely - Deep Dasgupta and Nathalie Germanos reckon on-air.
DC Vs GT Stats, Head-To-Head
DC Vs GT Match Prediction
DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizard Williams, Ishant Sharma.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade.
DC Vs GT, IPL 2024, Live Blog
It's Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) in action against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. In their previous meeting, DC thrashed Titans at Ahmedabad. DC have been very inconsistent this season, and despite wins over CSK and GT, they were hammered 266 by SRH in their last home game. As for GT, Gill's batting remains their only hope whereas the bowling needs to come to the party if they are to repeat last year's heroics. Check all the live scores and updates for DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match, right here. (Scorecard)