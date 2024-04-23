Tomorrow's match sees Delhi Capitals (DC) go head to head against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Full Coverage)
Rishabh Pant's DC have won three out of their eight matches and find themselves in eight position on the IPL point table. However, they have lost their three matches in the last five games.
DC Vs GT Head-to-head Record
Delhi and Gujarat have faced each other three times in the IPL so far. In these three meetings, DC have won once and GT twice. Delhi Capitals' highest total against GT - 162. GT's highest total against DC - 171.
DC Vs GT Pitch Report
The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium offers assistance to the spinners so expect the faster bowlers to vary their pace. SRH blasted another 250+ score against DC last time out, so expect another belter of a wicket.
DC Vs GT Weather Update
The evening temperature could be around 25 degree Celsius with wind gusts to be around 28 km/h.
DC vs GT Fantasy Team
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rashid Khan, Axar Patel, B. Sai Sudharsan, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, and Kuldeep Yadav.
DC vs GT Match Prediction
As per Google, DC has 44% chance of winning this tie to GT's 56%.
Squads:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams.