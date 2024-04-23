Cricket

DC Vs GT, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans Tomorrow's Match Prediction - All You Need To Know

Delhi Capitals welcome Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the return fixture. Here are tomorrow's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Rishabh Pant
IPL 2024: GT take on DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar
Tomorrow's match sees Delhi Capitals (DC) go head to head against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Full Coverage)

Rishabh Pant's DC have won three out of their eight matches and find themselves in eight position on the IPL point table. However, they have lost their three matches in the last five games.

As for GT, they have won four out of their eight games and are sixth.

DC Vs GT Head-to-head Record

Delhi and Gujarat have faced each other three times in the IPL so far. In these three meetings, DC have won once and GT twice. Delhi Capitals' highest total against GT - 162. GT's highest total against DC - 171.

DC Vs GT Pitch Report

The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium offers assistance to the spinners so expect the faster bowlers to vary their pace. SRH blasted another 250+ score against DC last time out, so expect another belter of a wicket.

DC Vs GT Weather Update

The evening temperature could be around 25 degree Celsius with wind gusts to be around 28 km/h.

DC vs GT Fantasy Team

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rashid Khan, Axar Patel, B. Sai Sudharsan, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs GT Match Prediction

As per Google, DC has 44% chance of winning this tie to GT's 56%.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans -

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Delhi Capitals -

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams.

