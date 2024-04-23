GT Vs DC, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans, the team that achieved victory in their debut season, is not in their best form in the 2024 Indian Premier League Season. Losing the previous match against Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets the Titans became the lowest scorer of this season, with an innings of just 89 runs. (Full Coverage)
Delhi Capitals led by the comeback man Rishabh Pant, had an amazing comeback in their last match shifting a position higher in the points table, currently at 8, ahead of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 3 wins out of 8 matches played. They won the match by easily chasing the target of 90 runs. And now are preparing for another clash with Gujarat on April 23, Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans captained by Shubman Gill, are residing in sixth place with 4 wins and as many losses in 8 matches played so far. The team has had a nightmare in their previous clash against DC and they are eager to bounce back and take revenge in Tuesday's match.
GT Vs DC, Head-to-head
Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met four times previously in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, the Titans have emerged victorious in two of them by 6 wickets and 14 runs respectively, while the Capitals have won two games by 5 runs and 6 wickets.
GT Vs DC, Highest Run Scorers
In the four encounters, the leading run scorer is none other than the 'Prince' of Gujarat, Shubman Gill, with a total of 104 runs in 3 innings against Delhi Capitals. The second-highest scorer is the Titan's former captain, Hardik Pandya who registered 94 runs in 3 innings.
GT Vs DC, Highest Wicket-Takers
The highest wicket-taker in the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL encounter so far is Mohammad Shami, who scalped a total of 9 wickets in the three matches they have played so far.
GT Vs DC, Highest Individual Score
Speaking of the highest individual scorer, once again, Shubman Gill's name appears first. He had registered a blistering 84 runs off 46 balls in a match that remained victorious for Gujarat Titans by 14 runs.
GT Vs DC, Best Bowling Individual
In the previous IPL clashes between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Mohammad Shami has emerged as the most wicket-taker with 4 wickets under his belt. Neck-to-neck with Shami stands Lockie Ferguson who had scalped 4 wickets in the 2022 season.