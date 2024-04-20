Cricket

PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings are up against Gujarat Titans in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday. Here are tomorrow's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Advertisement

AP
IPL 2024: GT will lock horns against PBKS. Photo: AP
info_icon

After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will to bounce back against a shattered Gujarat Titans (GT) when the two lock horns in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Streaming | Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

In the IPL point table, PBKS are in ninth spot whereas GT are in the eight position.

PBKS have played seven IPL 2024 matches so far and have secured two victories. As for GT, they have won three games and their last match ended in a dismal defeat at the hands of DC.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by nine runs despite Ashutosh Sharma's defiant 68 runs.

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mullanpur on April 9. - AP
Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 37 Preview

BY PTI

As for Gujarat Titans, they suffered a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals with Rashid Khan scoring 31 runs.

PBKS Vs GT Head-to-Head:

Punjab Kings have faced-off Gujarat Titans in four encounters with both teams winning two each.

PBKS Vs GT Weather Report:

The weather in Chandigarh will be 29 degrees Celsius with clear skies.

PBKS Vs GT Pitch Report:

The Mullanpur track will again provide batting friendly conditions and also some assistance to pace bowlers. The average 1st innings score here is 165.

Advertisement

PBKS vs GT Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Gujarat Titans Squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

PBKS vs GT Fantasy XI:

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma.

PBKS vs GT, Match Prediction:

As per Google match predictor, GT have 57% chance of winning the match as compared to PBKS' 43%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final