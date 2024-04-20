PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will to bounce back against a shattered Gujarat Titans (GT) when the two lock horns in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Streaming | Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
In the IPL point table, PBKS are in ninth spot whereas GT are in the eight position.
PBKS have played seven IPL 2024 matches so far and have secured two victories. As for GT, they have won three games and their last match ended in a dismal defeat at the hands of DC.
Punjab Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by nine runs despite Ashutosh Sharma's defiant 68 runs.
As for Gujarat Titans, they suffered a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals with Rashid Khan scoring 31 runs.
PBKS Vs GT Head-to-Head:
Punjab Kings have faced-off Gujarat Titans in four encounters with both teams winning two each.
PBKS Vs GT Weather Report:
The weather in Chandigarh will be 29 degrees Celsius with clear skies.
PBKS Vs GT Pitch Report:
The Mullanpur track will again provide batting friendly conditions and also some assistance to pace bowlers. The average 1st innings score here is 165.
PBKS vs GT Squads:
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Gujarat Titans Squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.
PBKS vs GT Fantasy XI:
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma.
PBKS vs GT, Match Prediction:
As per Google match predictor, GT have 57% chance of winning the match as compared to PBKS' 43%.