A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed the tsunami threat has passed after detecting minor waves.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Philippines' Mindanao region on Friday, October 10, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 58 km. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered evacuations in coastal areas.
Authorities are assessing the situation on the ground, with search and rescue efforts being readied for deployment once conditions are safe. “We are working round the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it,” Marcos said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has announced that the tsunami threat from the Philippine earthquake has passed after small waves were detected. Earlier, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System had issued a tsunami alert, warning that hazardous waves were possible for coasts within 300 km of the epicenter.
EMSC had initially estimated the magnitude at 7.2 before revising it to 7.4.