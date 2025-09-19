Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hit Russia’s Far East Region, Triggers Tsunami Alert

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka region on Friday.
The earthquake prompted tsunami warnings for the peninsula and parts of the Kuril Islands, though no major damage was reported.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Russia's Far East Kamchatka region in what the US Geological Survey has called an “aftershock” from an earlier quake in July.
The earthquake, which came early on Friday, has triggered a series of tsunami warnings in the area. However, there were no reports of damage so far.
Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said that emergency services have been put in a state of high readiness.
The US Geological Survey stated that the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). It was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.
“This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents,” Solodov wrote on the Telegram, adding that immediately after the earthquake, the authorities began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings.
A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, which extends deep into the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Officials reported waves measuring between 30 and 62 centimetres (1 to 2 feet) at several points along the coastline.
The Emergencies Ministry said a separate tsunami warning had also been issued for parts of the Kuril Island chain, north of Japan.
Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the quake struck—light fixtures swaying, furniture rattling, and cars rocking in the streets as their security alarms blared.
(with inputs from AlJazeera)