Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hit Russia’s Far East Region, Triggers Tsunami Alert

The US Geological Survey stated that the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). It was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.8 Earthquake Hits Alaska Seas, Tsunami Warning Issued | representational image | Photo: File Pic |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka region on Friday.

  • The earthquake prompted tsunami warnings for the peninsula and parts of the Kuril Islands, though no major damage was reported.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Russia's Far East Kamchatka region in what the US Geological Survey has called an “aftershock” from an earlier quake in July.

The earthquake, which came early on Friday, has triggered a series of tsunami warnings in the area. However, there were no reports of damage so far. 

Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said that emergency services have been put in a state of high readiness.

The US Geological Survey stated that the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). It was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.

null - FILE PHOTO
7.5 Earthquake Strikes South Atlantic Ocean, Chile Issues Potential Tsunami Advisory

BY Outlook News Desk

“This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents,” Solodov wrote on the Telegram, adding that immediately after the earthquake, the authorities began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, which extends deep into the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Officials reported waves measuring between 30 and 62 centimetres (1 to 2 feet) at several points along the coastline.

Related Content
Related Content

The Emergencies Ministry said a separate tsunami warning had also been issued for parts of the Kuril Island chain, north of Japan.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the quake struck—light fixtures swaying, furniture rattling, and cars rocking in the streets as their security alarms blared.

(with inputs from AlJazeera)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  2. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  4. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  5. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  2. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  3. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'