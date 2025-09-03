US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

Yuki Bhambri reaches his first US Open doubles quarterfinal with Michael Venus, cementing his rise as India’s top doubles player

  • Yuki Bhambri reaches first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at US Open 2025

  • Partners Michael Venus to beat 4th seeds Krawietz/Puetz in straight sets

  • They will now take on the 11th-seeded duo, Croatia's Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, in their upcoming US Open men's doubles quarterfinal match

Yuki Bhambri etched his name into the history of the US Open men's doubles event by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in history. Bhambri and partner, New Zealand's Michael Venus, took on fourth-seeded German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz and won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. This win is more than just a score - it is a representation of Bhambri's hard work and consistent development on the doubles circuit over the years.

The two players played brilliant together on Court 11, to say the least. Bhambri and Venus struggled until they obtained a crucial break in the ninth game of the first set. After that, they put forth their best performance, winning relatively quickly, facing only one breakpoint in the match. They calmly won, with calculated tactics, and collaborative play, closing the match in an impressive one hour and 23 minutes. Next up is a very challenging quarterfinal match against 11th seeds Croatian Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, a match that will produce the most fireworks.

Yuki Bhambri's Rise in ATP Doubles Rankings

Yuki Bhambri has established himself as India’s no. 1 men’s doubles player, and his performance at the US Open only solidified that. In August 2025, he reached a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 26, and in the process passed longtime doubles point of India Rohan Bopanna, who for solidified five years as the top-ranked player. This is a great achievement for Bhambri that shows hard work, dedication and that consistent performances on the ATP Tour is the answer.

Earlier this year, Bhambri added to his accomplishments by winning his first ATP 500 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships with Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. That win displays his ability and also demonstrated to his peers that he can play, and win, on bigger stages which has confirmed Bhambri as one of India’s top doubles players.

Support from Roundglass Tennis Academy

Yuki Bhambri's recent achievements stem from the hard work he has put in at the Roundglass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh and the guidance he has received. Under Technical Director Aditya Sachdeva, Yuki has developed all areas of his game including fitness, tactics and mental fitness. Sachdeva cites Yuki's "never say die mentality" and has said it is this mindset and the disciplined training the academy emphasizes that has enabled Yuki to stay consistent and play his best tennis at the highest level.

Yuki's training at the academy created an intelligent way to think while approaching problems differently on the court, and with Rajeev Ram and Alexander Zverev helping him, he has developed his game and shaped the right mindset and decisions under pressure. The combination of Yuki's status in the doubles ranking and success at the US Open was based on skill, mental toughness and resiliency. Hence, Yuki is now able to push forward in this success in his journey for more success on the tennis court with greater aspirations.

