Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol And Claims | What We Know

Liam Payne's Career: Payne was one of the five members of One Direction, a boy band which was formed for the British singing competition show 'The X Factor' in 2010. Payne had first attempted to get on the show in 2008. In his second attempt two years later, a 16-year-old Payne sang Michael Buble's version of 'Cry Me A River'. However, him and the other four boys failed to make it through auditions as solo artists. Simon Cowell and his fellow judges then combined Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into what went on to become the most successful boy bands of all times. The band has given several hits like, "What Makes You Beautiful", "Night Changes", "Steal My Girl" and "Story Of My Life". He also co-wrote several of the band's hits. After One Direction went on a hiatus in 2015, Payne released several hit singles as well, including "Strip That Off", "Get Low" and "For You". Payne's last single -- 'Teardrops' -- was released in March this year.