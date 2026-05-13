Iran and India: Cultural Diplomacy On The Path of Civilisationalism

In India too, after years of struggle against colonialism and British plunder, and after decades of perseverance, stability, and progress, what has increasingly occupied the minds and language of its leaders is the question of national and historical identity and the great rooted civilisation of the Mahabharata—as a means of liberation from the colonial legacy and movement toward indigenisation and empowerment in every sphere. From the writings of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, the valuable works of Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the speeches of Prime Minister Modi, and major cultural policy documents such as the Cultural Vision 2047, all emphasise unity and coexistence among religions, preservation and revival of India’s ten-thousand-year civilisational heritage, and transforming this valuable identity into global cultural power. It is an identity extraordinarily diverse and plural, which despite all differences of language, ethnicity, religion, and sect, rises from the heart of Greater India and proclaims the historic grandeur of Bharat.