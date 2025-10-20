Rashmika Mandanna Treats Fans To Power-Packed Look In New Poster Of Mysaa On Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa new poster
Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa new poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On the occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika Mandanna

  • The poster featured Mandanna in a fierce and feisty avatar

  • Rashmika is reportedly playing a woman from the Gond community in the film

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline a riveting drama titled Mysaa, which will have a gripping storyline. Mandanna will be seen in a never-before-seen-avatar in the upcoming film. On the occasion of Diwali on October 20, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika in a powerful silhouette. She can be see holding a rifle in one hand and handcuffs in the other, posing against a striking sunrise. The poster showed the actress in a fierce and feisty avatar, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed journey ahead. Glimpse of the film will be out soon.

Sharing the brand new poster of Mysaa on social media, the makers wrote, “THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM 🔥🔥🔥 Team #Mysaa wishes everyone a joyous & powerful #HappyDiwali ❤️‍🔥 Stay tuned for the electrifying #MysaaGlimpse soon💥(sic)".

Resharing the poster on her Instagram Stories, the Pushpa actress wrote, "A little Diwali surprise..we're sharing a glimpse of Mysaa soon.." and added two red heart emojis.

Have a look at the poster here.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This Diwali release has increased the anticipation among fans, as they are expressing their admiration for Rashmika’s bold look and the film’s larger-than-life vibe.

Related Content
Related Content

In June this year, the film's titled was announced with the first look poster of the actress, expressing anger. She was seen holding a weapon with blood all over it.

Rashmika, while sharing her look on social media, wrote that she will be seen in a character she has never played before, a world she never stepped into and a version of her that she hadn’t met till now.

She also wrote she always tries to give audiences something new, different and exciting, and Mysaa is one of those.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, and produced by Unformulla Films, the film is said to be an emotional action thriller, and Rashmika is reportedly playing a woman from the Gond community. 

Thamma advance booking report - X
Thamma Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 3 Crore In Pre-Sales

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika next's release is Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has The Girlfriend and Rainbow, and will also be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Masood, Shafique Building Vital Stand | PAK 108/1 (35)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Harry Brook, Phil Salt Power ENG To 236-Run Total

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: Zadran, Malik Get AFG Innings Underway

  4. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

  5. What India Need To Do To Qualify For Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals After England Loss: Scenarios Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  5. Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  4. Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike