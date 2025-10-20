Rashmika Mandanna Treats Fans To Power-Packed Look In New Poster Of Mysaa On Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika Mandanna
The poster featured Mandanna in a fierce and feisty avatar
Rashmika is reportedly playing a woman from the Gond community in the film
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline a riveting drama titled Mysaa, which will have a gripping storyline. Mandanna will be seen in a never-before-seen-avatar in the upcoming film. On the occasion of Diwali on October 20, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika in a powerful silhouette. She can be see holding a rifle in one hand and handcuffs in the other, posing against a striking sunrise. The poster showed the actress in a fierce and feisty avatar, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed journey ahead. Glimpse of the film will be out soon.
Sharing the brand new poster of Mysaa on social media, the makers wrote, “THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM 🔥🔥🔥 Team #Mysaa wishes everyone a joyous & powerful #HappyDiwali ❤️🔥 Stay tuned for the electrifying #MysaaGlimpse soon💥(sic)".
Resharing the poster on her Instagram Stories, the Pushpa actress wrote, "A little Diwali surprise..we're sharing a glimpse of Mysaa soon.." and added two red heart emojis.
Have a look at the poster here.
This Diwali release has increased the anticipation among fans, as they are expressing their admiration for Rashmika’s bold look and the film’s larger-than-life vibe.
In June this year, the film's titled was announced with the first look poster of the actress, expressing anger. She was seen holding a weapon with blood all over it.
Rashmika, while sharing her look on social media, wrote that she will be seen in a character she has never played before, a world she never stepped into and a version of her that she hadn’t met till now.
She also wrote she always tries to give audiences something new, different and exciting, and Mysaa is one of those.
Directed by Rawindra Pulle, and produced by Unformulla Films, the film is said to be an emotional action thriller, and Rashmika is reportedly playing a woman from the Gond community.
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films
Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika next's release is Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has The Girlfriend and Rainbow, and will also be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3.