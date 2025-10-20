Rashmika Mandanna Treats Fans To Power-Packed Look In New Poster Of Mysaa On Diwali

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline a riveting drama titled Mysaa, which will have a gripping storyline. Mandanna will be seen in a never-before-seen-avatar in the upcoming film. On the occasion of Diwali on October 20, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, featuring Rashmika in a powerful silhouette. She can be see holding a rifle in one hand and handcuffs in the other, posing against a striking sunrise. The poster showed the actress in a fierce and feisty avatar, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed journey ahead. Glimpse of the film will be out soon.