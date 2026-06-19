ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Report: Nicholls’ Unbeaten 119 Puts New Zealand 352 Ahead As England Wilts At The Oval

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Associated Press
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Nicholls reached stumps on 119 and featured on a blue sky day with Rachin Ravindra, out for 76. They first steadied the innings, rebuilt it, then flayed England after tea

Henry Nicholls
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls bats on day three of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London, Friday June 19, 2026. Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 119 as NZ closed day 3 at 252/3

  • The Kiwis have amassed a lead of 352 and have seven wickets in hand

  • English bowlers wilted on a flat track at The Oval

Kane who?

Henry Nicholls, recalled by New Zealand to replace retired great Kane Williamson, smacked an unbeaten century against England to help boost their lead to a formidable 352 on day three Friday of The Oval Test.

New Zealand was 252-3 in its second innings at stumps, effectively 352-3 after earning a hefty 100-run first innings lead by dismissing England for 291 on the stroke of lunch.

Nicholls reached stumps on 119 and featured on a blue sky day with Rachin Ravindra, out for 76. They first steadied the innings, rebuilt it, then flayed England after tea.

Their partnership of 161 from 201 balls is New Zealand’s highest ever at The Oval.

New Zealand is under pressure to win the match to set up a series decider in the third Test in Nottingham next week. The Black Caps will be wary of giving England a sniff after being chased down in all three tests on the last tour in 2022.

New Zealand has seven wickets in hand and time to impose a 500-run lead before unleashing its resting pace attack.

Related Content
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century on day two of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - Ben Whitley/PA via AP
New Zealand finish Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Oval against England at 291/7. - AP Photo/Ben Whitley
England can clinch the three-match series at The Oval after winning the first Test at Lord’s. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match venue, Kennington Oval in London. - Photo: X | James Titley

England’s highest successful fourth-innings chase to win at The Oval was 263 against Australia in 1902, and its highest ever anywhere was 378-3 against India in 2022 at Edgbaston at the start of Bazball.

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