77th Cannes Film Festival: 'Star Wars' Creator George Lucas To Receive The Honorary Palme d’Or

George Lucas embarked on his feature filmmaking journey with ‘THX-1138’ in 1971, a production overseen by Francis Ford Coppola. This was followed by ‘American Graffiti’ two years later, featuring a young Harrison Ford, who then took on the iconic role of Han Solo in the iconic ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ released in 1977. Lucas’ contribution to the 12 ‘Star Wars’ films, four of which he directed himself, has solidified the franchise as one of the most beloved in the history of cinema. But not just the epic space saga, he’s also associated with creating the evergreen ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise, in collaboration with his long-time friend and acclaimed filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.