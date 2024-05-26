Francis Coppola Presents Honorary Palme d'Or To Lifelong Buddy George Lucas At Cannes

He also mentioned, according to 'Variety', that when Lucas was rejected by the owners of the 'Flash Gordon' comic strip when he pitched a film adaptation, "he looked at me and he said, 'Well, I'll make my own movie, I’ll call it 'Star Battles' or 'Star Wars' or something.' And so he did, and in the process risked everything he had to make it." Accepting the award, Lucas said, "I can’t thank all of you enough because I'm just a kid that grew up in a vineyard in Modesto, California, who makes movies in San Francisco with Francis." Looking back on his nearly 60 years in the film industry, Lucas added that "it's definitely a different world" now.