Tunisia Change Coaches Mid-World Cup As Herve Renard Replaces Sabri Lamouchi

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Tunisia have sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi after a 5-1 World Cup defeat to Sweden and appointed experienced French manager Herve Renard

Tunisia Change Coaches Mid-World Cup As Herve Renard Replaces Sabri Lamouchi
Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi watches during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Summary of this article

  • Tunisia sacked Sabri Lamouchi after the team's 5-1 defeat to Sweden in its World Cup opener

  • Herve Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach, has been appointed for the remainder of the tournament

  • Tunisia must now secure positive results against Japan and the Netherlands to keep its knockout-stage hopes alive

Tunisia has fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after being thrashed 5-1 by Sweden in its first match at the World Cup and appointed French coach Herve Renard.

The 54-year-old Lamouchi had been in charge only since January.

Renard's deal covers only the World Cup and a longer-term agreement will be discussed after that, the Tunisian soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Tunisia’s heavy loss on Sunday left the North African nation with a tough task to reach the last 32. The team’s remaining group games are against Japan on Saturday and the Netherlands on June 25.

Renard is an experienced coach who specializes in leading national teams across Africa and the Arabic-speaking world. He's won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

He coached Morocco at the 2018 World Cup and Saudi Arabia in 2022, earning a notable upset win over eventual champion Argentina and the French team at the following year's Women's World Cup.

His most recent job was another stint with Saudi Arabia's men, which ended in April when he was replaced by Georgios Donis following two friendly losses ahead of the World Cup.

Related Content
Sweden's Yasin Ayari (18) scores his team's fifth goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026 - (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Sweden Vs Tunisia Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 - AP/Moises Castillo
Sweden's Yasin Ayari (18) is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Taha Ali, center, and teammates board a bus after arriving at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, at DFW Airport, Texas, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

It's not the first time Tunisia has made a mid-tournament coaching change at a World Cup. In 1998, Henryk Kasperczak was fired after group-stage losses to England and Colombia, which ruled the team out of contention for the knockout stage before its closing match against Romania.

Spain went even earlier at the 2018 World Cup, firing Julen Lopetegui two days before its first group game — against Portugal — after he was announced as the next Real Madrid coach for the following season.

Tunisia is making its seventh appearance at the World Cup and has never advanced from the group stage.

Lamouchi is a former France international who previously coached Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories