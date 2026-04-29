MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 41 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 29). MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven. Pandya said former skipper Rohit Sharma might take a few more days to regain his fitness. "Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said at the toss. Robin Minz will also be donning the MI jersey for this match.

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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Indian Premier League Sachin Tendulkar with Muttiah Muralitharan
Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar, right, speaks with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Will Jack Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Will Jack plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Ryan Rickelton Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Nitish Kumar Reddy Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jack during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai Indians Ryan Rickelton celebrates his fifty runs
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Naman Dhir Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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