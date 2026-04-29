MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 41 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/7 Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar, right, speaks with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





2/7 Mumbai Indians' Will Jack plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





3/7 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





4/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jack during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





5/7 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





6/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





7/7 Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





