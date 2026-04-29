MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 41 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 29). MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven. Pandya said former skipper Rohit Sharma might take a few more days to regain his fitness. "Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said at the toss. Robin Minz will also be donning the MI jersey for this match.
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