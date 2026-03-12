Column | Both NEET and CBSE Fiascos Are Symptoms Of Something Older: Krishna Kumar

As a result of these missteps, the system has squandered the strengths it had gathered over a long period of struggle with limited resources. Today, it is sharply divided—between impoverished public universities and costly private universities. Neither of the two is doing well. A handful of islands are left, but even in these islands, the general loss of hope looms large and not merely among students from underprivileged backgrounds. Suicide rates have continued to rise; this year’s NEET incident took an extra toll, but the stress on students is not confined to those appearing for competitive exams. Those who can are fleeing abroad, for courses they might have taken at home, had these courses not been hollowed out.