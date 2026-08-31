CJP September 5 Protest: SC Refuses To Restrict March, Seeks Centre, Delhi Police Response

The Supreme Court declined to impose immediate restrictions on the CJP's planned September 5 protest march.
A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on a plea raising law-and-order concerns.
CJP plans to march from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any immediate order restricting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi, observing that it cannot presume that anything untoward will happen.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on a plea seeking restrictions on large-scale protests in sensitive areas of the national capital.
The matter has been posted for September 10, according to LiveLaw.
Plea Raises Law And Order Concerns
The petition was filed by former Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, who raised concerns over the possible impact of the proposed demonstration on law and order in Delhi.
Singh sought directions to prevent large-scale protests in sensitive areas without prior permission. During the hearing, his counsel, Advocate Ahmed, told the court that the organisers had not yet applied for permission.
The counsel also cited the upcoming BRICS Summit in Delhi and raised concerns over security arrangements and international media attention during the summit.
The Supreme Court, however, noted that maintaining law and order falls within the domain of the police and suggested that the petitioner approach the government with his concerns.
The bench did not accept the premise that an untoward incident could be presumed in advance and declined to pass an immediate restriction on the proposed protest.
CJP Plans India Gate To Police HQ March
CJP has announced a nationwide mobilisation in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour commitments made to young people on July 25, following which its earlier nationwide student protest was withdrawn.
According to the organisation, the peaceful march will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the New Delhi Police Headquarters.
The protest is expected to be led by families of deceased NEET victims and alleged victims of police brutality, with students, youth organisations and young citizens from across the country expected to participate.
CJP has been demanding, among other things, compensation for families of students who died by suicide, withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and accountability over alleged police action during earlier demonstrations.