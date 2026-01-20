Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President Unopposed

Five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin was on Monday elected unopposed as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP figures filed candidacy papers in support of Nabin, 45, who became the only contender for the position.



On Tuesday, Nabin will be formally proclaimed the president of the BJP, marking a generational change in the party's senior organisational leadership and a new chapter in its history. The party was founded in 1980, the year he was born.